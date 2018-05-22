Could laughter be the best medicine?

Instructor teaches laughter for relaxation and to elevate mood

Laughter fills the hallway of the Chamblee Library on a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon in late May.

It isn’t a comedy show or the screening of movie filled with crazy pranks. It is a class that the instructor says potentially can lead to better health.

Laughter Yoga is a one-hour class held monthly at the library which instructor Meridy Hurt said can lift participants’ spirits as well as relieve stress and bring about relaxation.

The program began in India.

According to the website www.laughteryoga.org, the practice was developed Madan Kataria, an Indian medical doctor and has spread to 100 countries. It is a combination of deep breathing exercises from yoga and laughter exercises, which oxygenate the body and brain.

“The concept of laughter yoga is based on a scientific fact that the body cannot differentiate between fake and real laughter,” states the website. “One gets the same physiological and psychological benefits.

“Clinical research conducted at Bangalore, India and in the United States has proved that laughter lowers the level of stress hormones (epinephrine, cortisol, etc.) in the blood.”

The “yoga” in laughter yoga refers to it being a discipline/a practice, but it does not involve the poses generally associated with yoga, according to Hurt.

“All you need is a childlike sense of play,” she stresses.

Hurt discovered laughter yoga in 2011 and starting attending classes.

“I really enjoy it, was absolutely exhausted in a good way,” she said.

In 2013 she retired as a pharmacist and shortly thereafter attended a three-day course and became a certified laughter yoga leader.

While there’s no downward-facing dog in Hurt’s class, it is still a physically engaging experience with clapping, running, bending, pretending to drive a car and drink a smoothie and even, at one point, doing the chicken dance. Throughout the session, participants are advised when to do rhythmic laughing, deep breathing as well as dramatic bursts of laughter.

Hurt said some of the people in her class report sleeping better after a session.

“I know I sleep better,” Hurt said, adding that she’s physically relaxed and tension and stiffness in her muscles go away.

“I just feel good all over.”

One of the attendees in Hurt’s May class concurred with her about getting a more restful night.

Sandy Wheeler of Chamblee who attended her first laughter yoga class in March said she slept better after the activity.

Joel Hayes of Atlanta arrived late for a movie screening at the Chamblee library. Hurt convinced him to stick around for the laughter yoga, which Hayes said he was unfamiliar to him.

“It’s beneficial,” said Hayes after the one-hour class. “It certainly inspired me. I was doing OK but I’m feeling much better now, a little lighter.”

Chingling Lo of Decatur came to the class with her three young daughters, ages 6, 4 and 10 months. She said two of her girls were introduced to yoga at their school and she thought the library program was good way for them to burn off some energy.

Hurt wants more people to give laughter yoga a try.

“What I really enjoy is first-time people [who] are more than pleasantly surprised at the end [of class] at how they feel. Often people come in with reservations thinking ‘I am going to look silly.’”

She recalled a man who said his wife sent him to the class because he didn’t laugh enough.

Hurt said too often people want a prescription for any ills or discomfort and don’t seek natural solutions to medical problems. She cited people’s dependence on anti-depressants, anti-inflammatories and anti-psychotics.

“I’m not saying there’s no place for drugs, but the whole approach to healing is on its head in medicine.”

“We don’t allow the body to communicate with us. We shut the body down. We don’t want to listen,” Hurt said.

