County announces application process for human services grant

DeKalb Human Services Department announces the beginning of its 2021-2022 Human Services grant cycle; the grant provides opportunities for community partnerships with local organizations that can address identified service needs for DeKalb County residents.

Eligible nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply for a grant utilizing county general fund and victim assistance funds. Agencies that receive victim assistance grant funds must meet the county’s eligibility criteria and be certified to provide victim assistance programming through the Georgia Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

Examples of appropriate service areas for the grant program include, but are not limited to, youth development/early childhood programs, senior services, services for individuals with disabilities and special needs, domestic violence and family intervention, substance abuse treatment and prevention, mental and behavioral health, health and wellness, nutrition and hunger prevention, legal counseling and advocacy, family economics and money management, refugee services, homelessness and family transition.

The Human Services Grant Program is designed to supplement existing programs and activities for DeKalb County residents, and the total amount of awards allotted each year is based on the availability of funds.

A virtual public meeting has been scheduled for 10 a.m. May 19 to provide details regarding the grant application process. Registration is required to participate and can be done online at http://bit.ly/2021-2022grants.

