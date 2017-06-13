DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said he’s committed to adding capacity to the county’s sewer lines.

According to Thurmond, it’s been more than 50 years since DeKalb County cleaned its major sewer lines.

“We believe the cleaning of these major sewer lines will allow us to recapture capacity and potentially reduce costs,” he said. “This is a significant moment for the taxpayers and residents of this county because our government is working to address capacity issues in our sewer system and reduce sanitary sewer overflows.”

The county’s board of commissioners approved two contracts totaling an estimated $35.4 million to improve sewer capacity. A $7.2 million contract will restore gravity sewer line capacity by cleaning main sewers at 19 critical areas around the county. A second contract provides $28.25 million for sewer replacement, pipe bursting, sewer lining, point repairs, manhole interior coating or lining, manhole height adjustment, manhole frame and cover adjustment or replacement, connection sealing and manhole replacement, according to county officials.

At a press conference May 17, Thurmond said changes would be coming to the watershed department.

“Contracts have been signed and the work schedule is being developed. Our hope is that by cleaning the lines, we will immediately restore much-needed capacity,” Thurmond said. “All issues related to sewer capacity and policies and procedures are under review.”

Thurmond said he has heard developers and residents complain about the county’s sewer capacity and understands their concerns.

DeKalb County resident Joseph Hennessey said staying in his home is uncertain because of the county’s sewer capacity.

Hennessey, and four neighbors are attempting to have their sewer system put on the county’s public sewer lines. Hennessey and his neighbors, who live in Creekwood Terrace, are currently using an outdated septic system that could “fail any day,” Hennessey said.

Hennessey and his neighbors filed a petition with the county to connect to the county’s sewer line, but were told that the area did not have proper sewer capacity to accommodate Hennessey and his neighbors.

The Department of Watershed Management (DWM) informed Hennessey it would cost him roughly $17,700 to connect to the county’s sewer line along with a $1,811.93 sewer access fee.

“We are not affluent. This is all we have. Our homes are our futures and without access to public sewer like all our neighbors in the community, the futures are being destroyed,” Hennessey said. “It’s very frustrating.”

In addition, DWM said Hennessey would not be able to connect to the sewer line.

A letter to Hennessey from the county said, “additional flow capacity is not available at this time. In the event that sewer system infrastructure improvements are required to accommodate the new flow contribution and ensure adequate sewer system capacity, the petitioners will be responsible for the cost associated with installing any such improvements to the existing sewer system infrastructure.”

Hennessey, who tried to sell a lot of his land to developers last year, said he lost three purchase contracts from builders.

“The builders didn’t share much of their interaction with watershed management.

One said they were told no and the other two said that DeKalb County was ‘too difficult’ to deal with after consulting with their own engineers,” Hennessey said.

A spokesperson for the county said Hennessey’s petition process is currently under review.

“In the future we will be reviewing the policies and procedures and I think will relieve hopefully some of the pressure and frustration,” Thurmond said.

