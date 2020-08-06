County begins dispersing CARES Act funds to aid communities, small businesses

Since April, DeKalb County has been putting its $125 million share of CARES Act funding to use providing economic assistance to people and businesses affected by COVID-19.

Much of the county’s efforts have focused on dispersing personal protective equipment and food throughout the county and promoting mask use, as county commissioners dispersed some funds to other entities. The county has budgeted $3 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to underwrite those initiatives.

More than 30 local nonprofit agencies are set to receive a total of $2.7 million of those funds through a nonprofit grant program intended to assist residents who have an immediate need for rent money and mortgage assistance, utility assistance, food, or other unforeseen financial or emergency needs to avoid evictions and or foreclosures.

According to county documents, the program will offer grants to nonprofits up to a maximum of $100,000 to cover the cost of administering a COVID-19 Citizens Assistance Program to achieve the program objectives of “helping DeKalb County citizens adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.” The grant funds also will cover up to 20 percent of the agency’s program administration, according to documents.

County commissioners voted July 14 to disperse 26 percent of the county’s CARES Act allocation—or about $32.6 million—to its cities:

• Brookhaven and Stonecrest are to receive the largest amounts—$6.3 million and $6.2 million, respectively.

• Dunwoody will receive an estimated $6 million;

• Tucker will receive $4.1 million;

• Chamblee will receive $3.4 million;

• Clarkston will receive $1.4 and Doraville will receive $1.16 million.

• Stone Mountain, Avondale Estates, Lithonia and Pine Lake are to receive amounts less than $1 million.

County documents indicate that shares of funding are primarily based on population and the funds will be dispersed once an intergovernmental agreement is approved among the governments.

On June 23, the county approved $2.7 million in CARES funds to be used toward countywide mental health services that include clinical staffing and services provided via video or phone. Funds also are allocated for a mobile clinic van and psychiatric nurse who assists police officers on calls when a mental health crisis may be involved.

At the July 28 meeting, the DeKalb County Board of commissioners was scheduled to consider allocating $10 million in coronavirus relief funds to a grant program for small businesses throughout DeKalb County.

The proposal considers creating a grant application review committee that includes representatives from municipalities who would be tasked with reviewing applications for the grant and recommending recipients to the board of commissioners.

The vote was postponed for two weeks.

CARES Act funding must be spent before Dec. 30, according to federal documents.

