County board of ethics’ commendable intentions

The Board of Ethics of DeKalb County recently mailed presumably thousands of letters to vendors to announce “mandatory reporting of gifts provided to county employees and officials.” According to the letter, a gift is “broadly defined as anything of monetary value and includes favors, discounts, trips, travel lodging and meals.”

The letter begins with “Pursuant to DeKalb County Purchasing Policy and Executive Oder No. 2014-4, all DeKalb County contractors must submit a quarterly disclosure of the exact nature and value of any gifts provided to any DeKalb County official or employee to the DeKalb Ethics Office.” The letter then directs vendors to an online portal where they are to report any gifts to county employees or report that no gifts have been given.

While we believe the intent of the ethics board is commendable; we also believe that the proposed system of reporting lacks important aspects such as a method of verifying information that is provided by either a vendor or an employee.

It is safe to assume that if a county vendor is willing to circumvent the legal process of doing business with the county and has given a purchasing agent or other county employee a gift in an effort to be viewed favorably in the bid review process, that the vendor, or his or her representative, may not report such gifts.

It is also safe to assume that if an employee of the county accepts a gift, he or she is likely well aware that such gifts from vendors or potential vendors are not permitted.

However, if neither the vendor nor the employee reports exchanges of anything of value, there is no way to verify that anything has been exchanged and the process doesn’t work.

On the surface, the efforts of the ethics board seem adequate, but when dishonest vendors or county employees are involved, the process is useless. All that would be required is that the vendor and the employee agree to not disclose the gift.

87 total views, 20 views today