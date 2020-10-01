County CEO urges the public to get flu vaccine to avoid ‘twin-demic’

DeKalb County Government and the DeKalb County Board of Health are working together to urge residents and county employees to roll up their sleeves to fight the flu.

“As the COVID-19 epidemic extends into the fall and winter months, it is imperative for everyone to roll up their sleeves for a flu shot this year,” stated DeKalb County District Health Director S. Elizabeth Ford in a press release. “The flu vaccine protects you, as well as your loved ones and friends. Flu symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms are very similar at the onset, so it’s critical to maximize prevention of the flu by getting the vaccine.”

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has issued two executive orders urging county employees and residents to get a flu vaccine by Oct. 31 to protect themselves and to reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The combination of COVID-19 and the flu this year can be catastrophic,” stated DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “We want to make sure our residents and employees are fortified and ready to fight against this ‘twin-demic.’”

DeKalb County government is partnering with the DeKalb County Board of Health and Kaiser Permanente to host multiple flu vaccination clinics throughout October specifically for county employees.

According to the press release, the flu shot is recommended for anyone age 6 months and older, particularly those who are at high risk of serious flu complications. These groups include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease) and those who are age 65 and older.

For more information about the flu or DeKalb County Board of Health’s immunization programs, including worksite or community flu clinics, visit dekalbhealth.net/flu or call (404) 294-3700.

58 total views, 58 views today