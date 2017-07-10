DeKalb County and the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta partnered to create a stormwater patch for scouts.

The patch was created to help Girl Scouts learn about the role residents play in keeping county streams and rivers healthy and clean, according to the county.

Stormwater comes from precipitation, enters the storm drain system and empties into streams, rivers and lakes. Polluted stormwater has become one of the biggest problems facing water resources around the country according to information released by the county.

To earn the badge, Girl Scouts must complete five steps and participate in activities involving stormwater, watersheds, pollution, field science and share the information gained. Activities include creating rain barrels, visiting natural environments, creating stormwater art and shadowing a stormwater professional.

In June, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners presented the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta with a proclamation to celebrate the partnership aimed at creating stormwater ambassadors for DeKalb County.

