County leaders put a halt to new dollar stores

Requests to build new dollar stores in DeKalb County are on hold after DeKalb County commissioners approved a 45-day moratorium on the establishments of small box discount stores Dec. 17. The moratorium does not affect existing dollar stores.

During the moratorium period, commissioners plan to “study the effects of the discount stores on the health, safety and welfare of the county’s residents and businesses” before considering a change to county ordinances as it relates to those businesses.

DeKalb County District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson was featured on CBS Sunday Morning discussing the effects of the growth of dollars stores. An estimated 50 of 70 dollar stores in the county are within her district.

“With 68 percent of all dollar stores located in my district, I have an obligation to take every action possible to ensure these stores do not adversely impact our community,” said Cochran-Johnson. “I have no problem with dollar stores in my district. I am against their proliferation of underserved communities and I feel the need to educate people on the consequences of their presence. Dollar stores have a huge impact on healthy communities and economic development.”

The CBS documentary featured business owners and case studies from across the United States while discussing the impact of dollar stores on local grocers and community health.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 25 percent of DeKalb County lives in a “food desert” or area with limited access to health food options such as fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Dollar stores tend to highly saturate areas,” Cochran-Johnson stated during the segment. “When you look at the pattern of growth of the dollar store, as well as the areas that have the highest levels of obesity, hypertension, and high blood pressure, there is a direct correlation between their presence and poor health. We see it in the data.”

The moratorium will expire Jan. 31, 2020 unless shortened or extended by commissioners. To extend the moratorium beyond the 45-day period, a public hearing would be required, according to County Attorney Viviane H. Ernstes.

