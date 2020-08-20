Latest:

County sanitation employee tests positive for COVID-19

A DeKalb County Sanitation Division administrative employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to county officials.

Employees who work in the administrative office and who may have come in contact with that employee will be tested and quarantined, the county said in a news release. Additionally, the sanitation division’s administrative building has been sanitized.

Customers seeking sanitation services can call (404) 294-2900 or use the following email options:

· Commercial service – CommercialService@dekalbcountyga.gov

· New residential service – NewResidentialService@dekalbcountyga.gov

· Roll cart requests or inquiries – Sanitation3720@dekalbcountyga.gov

· All other inquiries or requests not listed above – Sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov

To submit bulky item or special collection requests online, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com and click on the homepage graphic referencing bulky items and special collections.

For more information on the sanitation division’s programs and services, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com or follow DeKalb County Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.

Photo by DeKalb County

