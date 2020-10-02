County to distribute 2,500 boxes of food Oct. 3

DeKalb County Government is continuing to fight food insecurity with a monthly food distribution event scheduled for Oct. 3.

The county will host three drive-through food distribution events during which 2,500 DeKalb residents will each receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 3-pound package of beef, including Salisbury steak, meatloaf, and country fried steak, according to a press release.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the food baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at three locations:

· Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur, GA 30034

· James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Avenue, Clarkston, GA 30021

· New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Partners include La Vision newspaper, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Saint Philip AME Church.

The county is using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the food.

For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.

100 total views, 18 views today