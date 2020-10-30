County to distribute 2,500 boxes of produce, chicken Oct. 31

DeKalb County Government continues to fight food insecurity during a monthly food distribution event scheduled for Oct. 31.

“Food insecurity is a growing crisis in DeKalb County,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond in a press release. “We hope that our monthly distributions will help struggling families keep food on their tables.”

Beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 31, the county will host three drive-through food distribution events during which 2,500 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a 10-pound package of chicken hindquarters.

The food baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at three locations:

· Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur, GA 30034

· James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston, GA 30021

· New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Stonecrest, GA 30038

Partners include La Vision newspaper, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Saint Philip AME Church and The Faith Center.

The county is utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the produce and chicken.

For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus

