County to hold virtual meeting on new Stone Mountain Senior and Community Center

DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw and the county’s Community Development Department will accept public comments on the final phase of planning for the design, engineering, and programming for the new District 4 community and senior center.

The proposed center will be located on county-owned land at 4875 Elam Road in Stone Mountain. The area was selected for a center based on a 2016 Comprehensive Feasibility Study that identified the area as a high priority for senior services and community activities. The proposed 24,000-square-foot center will include a multipurpose dining room, classrooms, fitness room, a therapeutic pool with lap lanes, and other amenities.

“I am pleased with the progress being made on the soon-to-come senior and community center,” Bradshaw stated. “Constituents will have a great place where they can meet and enjoy themselves with the many amenities. I look forward to hearing from constituents at this next meeting.”

The virtual meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m., and can be accessed via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/9738328532.

The community meeting will include the following:

1. Project overview by Commissioner Bradshaw

2. Project schedule

3. Virtual tour of the proposed facility.

4. Question-and-answer session

