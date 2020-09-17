Court denies Stonecrest’s TRO ‘at this juncture’

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Tangela Barrie ruled against the city of Stonecrest’s request for a temporary restraining order against Metro Green Recycling during a Sept. 3 hearing. However, Barrie said she would make a new declaratory judgment as early as 21 days from Sept. 3; she said there is a strong likelihood of success of granting Stonecrest the temporary restraining order.

The request for a temporary restraining order is related to Metro Green Recycling’s solid waste recycling development on Miller Road in Stonecrest and the validity of Metro Green Recycling’s permit.

The development caused a dispute between Stonecrest staff and community members which resulted in an internal investigation and several protests from the community.

Following the results of the investigation, Stonecrest officials filed a temporary restraining order to avoid legal action from Metro Green Recycling while putting a stop to the development, according to Stonecrest Councilmember Rob Turner. However, Metro Green Recycling filed a countersuit against the city Aug. 25.

Barrie originally heard the case Aug. 26 and said she needs more information before ruling.

DeKalb County Sanitation Director Tracy Hutchinson provided some of the information in the Sept. 3 hearing, explaining that Metro Green Recycling violated the DeKalb County solid waste management plan by possessing a permit. According to Hutchinson, the plan states DeKalb County is the only entity allowed to provide solid waste management in the county.

During the meeting, Metro Green officials said the company won’t be receiving waste from DeKalb County—only recycling it there—so, Metro Green Recycling officials said the county’s plan doesn’t apply to them in the way Hutchinson indicated.

Barrie said—based on Hutchinson’s testimony—there isn’t evidence of legal harm other than Metro Green Recycling violating DeKalb County’s plan by holding a permit, which Barrie said she couldn’t rule on until the appropriate parties were in place for a hearing.

According to Barrie, Stonecrest officials sent a letter to Metro Green Recycling stating the city did not have its own solid waste recycling plan, but they believed Metro Green Recycling would comply with the intergovernmental agreement Stonecrest was planning to sign with DeKalb County and has since signed. Because of the letter, EPD approved the development, despite DeKalb County denying Metro Green Recycling’s permit. Barrie stated EPD’s involvement means EPD officials need to be present for the next hearing.

Barrie also said there was no proof of harm to the city of Stonecrest. She said she believes Stonecrest residents are unhappy about what the development will bring to their city, but Barrie said that doesn’t prove harm.

Barrie said she’s willing to hold the next meeting 21 days from Sept. 3, and she warned Metro Green Recycling that the likelihood of Stonecrest’s success seems high at the next meeting.

“I think if I’m looking at the likelihood of success for a TRO, I think the likelihood of success is high,” said Barrie. “What worries me is denying the TRO at this juncture. That means the court is not going to stop [Metro Green Recycling] from building at this juncture. You build under the concept that the city has made a strong argument.”

After the hearing, Rep. Doreen Carter advised the Metro Green Recycling protest organizers to start a GoFundMe campaign and to seek legal representation.

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) officials also spoke on the development’s proximity to Miller Grove Middle School.

“The facility will not be of a nature that we would expect any adverse environmental impact on Miller Grove Middle School, which is located approximately [one] mile away,” stated DCSD officials. “As the Environmental Protection Division continues to review the permit, the DeKalb County School District will monitor the situation and review any further information on possible environmental impacts to our school.”

