COVID-19 vaccine to be topic of virtual town hall

As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out in DeKalb County and known cases soar across the United States, DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will host a virtual town hall to discuss the truths, myths and unknowns associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The “COVID-19 Vaccine: Helping You Understand the Truths, Myths and Unknown” Virtual Town Hall will take place Thursday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. and will feature medical professionals on the front lines of research, development and the implementation of the vaccine.

Moderated by Cochran-Johnson, the panel of experts will include:

· Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, district health director for DeKalb County Board of Health

· Dr. Carlos C. Del Rio, interim executive associate dean of Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System

· Dr. Marcus C. Griffith, a child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist and obesity medicine specialist at Kaiser Permanente

· Dr. Christa-Marie Singleton, senior medical advisor at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of Jan. 10, there were 636,373 confirmed cases in Georgia; 10,282 deaths; and 44,635 hospitalizations. In DeKalb County, there were 39,487 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 508 deaths.

“As a commissioner, I have had several constituents reach out seeking advice on the vaccine,” stated Cochran-Johnson. “Understanding the critical space we are in, I felt it was important to get answers to their questions surrounding the vaccine from medical professionals who understand the virus and its implications.”

Registration is required to view the town hall and can be completed by visiting http://bit.ly/2M6yLFG.

Residents are also encouraged to submit questions to be answered during the town hall by emailing amslocum@dekalbcountyga.gov.

Phase 1A+ of the COVID-19 vaccine is in limited supply. Public health departments are scheduling vaccines by appointment only, as are most other providers. Depending on vaccine allocations from the federal government, it may be weeks before additional providers will have the vaccine available for quicker and more widespread distribution. For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and registration, contact the DeKalb County Board of Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (404) 294-3700 or visit dekalbhealth.net.

DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran Johnson

64 total views, 4 views today