Marist junior Kathleen Maley was named to the 2017 All-Metro Cross Country 1st Team at Atlanta Track Club banquet Dec. 5.

Maley will receive a $500 scholarship from the Atlanta Track Club Foundation. She was the runner-up at the Class AAAA state championship meet and recorded a season-best time of 18:32.

Along with Maley, eight other runners from DeKalb were named to All-Metro teams, including three others from Marist. Senior Josie Wirtz was named to the All-Metro Girls’ 2nd Team, and seniors William O’Rielly and Knox Pittman were named to the All-Metro Boys’ 2nd Team.

Wirtz was recognized as one of two graduating runners to be named to the All-Metro Team all four years of their high school careers.

DeKalb runners named to the 3rd team were Decatur sophomore Haley Rose, Paideia seniors Griffin McCauley and Sophia West and St. Pius X senior Jordan Perez and sophomore Morgan Vaden.

