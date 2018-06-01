Cross Keys High construction program awarded sponsorship

Cross Keys High School (CKHS) students interested in a career in construction got a boost May 23. Officials from a Georgia construction firm presented the school with $5,000 as part of a sponsorship that will assist construction students with the cost of attending the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference to be held in Louisville, Ky., this summer.

According to its website, SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and trade professionals dedicated to preparing students to be successful in trade careers. The conference serves as a showcase of career and technical education students. CKHS students participated in the 2017 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, where students took home six silver medals and had three top-10 finishes.

Primus—the company that awarded the sponsorship—is a design-build firm headquartered in Woodstock. The firm provides architecture, engineering and construction management services to the distribution, manufacturing and sterilization industries, according to a press release.

Primus talent ambassador Michael Morris said he contacted CKHS SkillsUSA advisor Calvin Gray to see if there was any interest in forming a partnership.

“We know we need to develop a pipeline of talented trade workers,” Morris said. “I researched Cross Keys and their Architecture and Construction Career Cluster program. It was the right fit.”

Primus president Matt Hirsch said he visited CKHS and met with students and agreed with Morris.

“The construction industry is booming. We need highly trained construction professionals to join our team,” Hirsch said.

According to Hirsch, while the work is available, the workers are in short supply. The number one concern facing the construction industry is a skilled labor shortage, he said. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Georgia will need at least 15,000 new workers a year for the next three years. CKHS’s Career Technology Education program offers students a range of courses designed to prepare them for trade careers. Hirsch called the partnership a “win-win.”

“We get to help the students achieve their goals at the national competition, and Primus gets skilled workers,” he said.

Hirsh said Primus has already selected Cross Keys senior Kevin Moran as a summer intern.

