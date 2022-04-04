Cross Keys secure playoff berth

by Kerry King

During senior night at Adams Stadium on March 29, Cross Keys High School’s boys’ soccer team earned a playoff berth with a 3-1 win over Clarkston High School behind goals from Orlando Diaz, Guilber Ancasio, and Bryan Alonzo.

The win came on the back of tight 2-1 away loss to Decatur where Cross Keys had fewer possessions and was forced to pick their moments carefully.

Cross Keys controlled the pace of the game against Clarkston, as Diaz and midfielders Eduardo Mora and Miguel Reyes found time and space to spread passes around the field.

Cross Keys started strong, pinning Clarkston back with Diaz and Mora dictating play. Cross Keys was trying to spring Alonzo into the one-on-one situations where he is most dangerous.

A breakthrough came in the tenth minute when a Cross Keys corner kick was hand-balled by Moise Milenge. The resulting penalty kick was placed into the bottom-left corner by Ancasio.

Five minutes later, the lead was doubled off another set piece. This time, the corner was played short before being whipped in, and Diaz jumped the highest to head the ball for a score that pushed Cross Keys’ lead to 2-0.

By the 25-minute mark, Clarkston had settled into the game. The Angoras’ midfield put their feet on the ball and strung passes to get a few scoring opportunities. Clarkston’s best chance of the half came when a 30-yard pass from Rajae Richards found Etongano Etongano on from the right side. However, Etongano’s left-footed shot from the top of the penalty area sailed over the bar.

Clarkston started the second half with more energy, and Ashik Sunumsar began causing trouble for the Cross Keys defense. The Angoras got a lifeline with 24 minutes remaining when Diaz was called for a handball 25 yards from goal, Milenge stepped up to take the free kick and scored.

However, the two-goal advantage was restored when Ancasio turned at midfield before quickly playing a ball up the left channel to Alonzo. Alonzo—who was quiet in the first half—muscled off his defender before slotting a shot past goalkeeper Bhuwan Biswa for a score. According to coach Derrick Burgess, the goal was exactly the type Cross Keys had been working on creating.

“When we get the ball in the midfield, we want to look to play the ball positively a little quicker. When our midfielders get the ball, there is specific movement that we want from our strikers, and if you noticed with that third goal, that plan paid dividends,” Burgess added.

Burgess said one thing the win taught him was that his team—which is young and frequently plays several underclassmen as starters—has character. He said bouncing back after an intense defeat to Decatur is no easy feat, and Cross Keys did so with the pressure of having a playoff berth on the line.

Burgess said sophomore midfielder Johnathan Aguerro stood out to him during the Clarkston game.

“The biggest player for me on the field, also one of the shortest and youngest. He wins a lot of 50-50 balls, he never stops working, and he does a lot of unseen work for us on the field that means big for us,” added Burgess.

Cross Keys finished the regular season 10-8 overall. Clarkston finished 6-9-1.

