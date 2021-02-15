CVS joins Walmart, other chains administering COVID-19 vaccine

CVS Pharmacy began COVID-19 vaccination appointments at 12 stores across Georgia Feb. 12, joining Kroger, Publix, Ingles, and Walmart as locations administering the vaccine.

“Public-private partnerships have been critical to our vaccination efforts here in Georgia, helping to ensure long-term care facility residents and staff along with those in our priority populations have access to the vaccine,” stated Gov. Brian Kemp. “With limited supply and increasing demand, we are working diligently to administer the vaccine to as many Georgians in our Phase 1a+ populations as possible. I am grateful to CVS for their continued partnership in those efforts and look forward to continuing to work together to administer this life-saving vaccine to the people of Georgia.”

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Chris Cox, senior vice president, CVS Pharmacy. “Georgia’s decision to transfer vaccine from the long-term care pharmacy partnership to other vaccine providers in the state helps ensure that these valuable doses will be put to the best use. We look forward to continuing to partner with the state on this important initiative and bring peace of mind to more citizens of Georgia.”

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access may contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

To find more locations and learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website at dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

