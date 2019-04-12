Cyclists pedal to learn road sharing and safety techniques

Thinking of going for a leisurely bicycle ride in the city? Better be aware of what you might encounter: potholes and other road hazards, unobservant drivers, fast-moving traffic, equipment issues, theft and robbery and so much more.

A bicycle safety class designed to give cyclists a better understanding of the many challenges of pedaling in the city and ways to be better prepared was held recently at Decatur Recreation Center.

Six cyclists turned out March 30 for Georgia Bikes’ Confident Urban Bicyclist class.

During the class, which was part classroom instruction/part outside on bikes, participants were taught what to do when the unexpected happens and given tips on ensuring safety and enjoyable rides. This class covered rules of the road, laws that apply to all road users as well as practice of pre-ride safety checks and crash avoidance maneuvers.

In 2018, the League of American Bicyclists issued its Georgia progress report finding that “Georgia would benefit from a statewide bicycle and pedestrian plan that provides long-term leadership for the state DOT…” The report determined that Georgia had “slightly worsening rates of bicycle traffic fatalities and federal spending on bicycling and walking.”

Nedra Deadwyler, safety education programs manager for Georgia Bikes, said she tries to cram plenty of advice and safety tips into the two-hour class with the goal “to get people out the door on their bikes.”

She handed out to attendees “Tips for Safe Bicycling on Georgia Roads” cards and Bicyclist Pocket Guides with rights and rules for cycling in Georgia. After the classroom portion, participants took their bikes outside for some hands-on checks and drills.

Sandy Bailey’s 7-year-old daughter Eleanor got a new bike for her birthday so mom decided they should come to the class.

“I didn’t trust my own skillset to teach her,” said Sandy Bailey about seeking advice from an expert.

Asked her opinion of the class, Eleanor said, “I liked all of it. It was nice.”

Eleanor kept up with the adults going through various drills in the roadway between the center and Decatur library branch.

She rode her purple and white bike up and down the road, making maneuvers as directed and calling out hazards that she observed.

In addition to telling the cyclists about using the balls of their feet on the pedals, scanning for traffic over both shoulders and the importance of the “power pedal position,” Deadwyler also advised that bikers should be fully aware and use multiple senses when on the road.

“You have to be hyper-vigilant,” she said, pointing out that eyes as well as ears should pay attention.

Mike Flueckiger is a bike enthusiast who regularly bikes off-road and on mountain terrain as well as through urban settings. Despite being a cyclist for more than 40 years, Flueckiger said he learned more than a few things in the class such as the rule of three, being positioned in different parts of a traffic lane to indicate if a bicyclist is turning right or left or going straight

Ash Kumar just got a new bike and said she signed up for the class because she wasn’t familiar with how to manipulate the bike’s levers. She’s also originally from India and said the laws regarding cycling are much different there.

“In two hours I learned so much,” said Kumar gleefully.

Tips for safe cycling

• Bicycles are vehicles and riders should abide by all applicable bicycle-specific laws and traffic ordinances. Stop at stop signs and treat traffic lights just like you would if you were in a motor vehicle.

• Ride on the road, not the sidewalk. Operating a bicycle on the sidewalk is dangerous, both for you and pedestrians. It is also illegal in Georgia if you’re older than 12 years old.

• Be visible. Wear bright or reflective clothing and use front and rear lights if riding in low light or at night.

• Ride defensively. Watch and be prepared for motorists not seeing you. Even a person wearing bright clothing can be difficult to see in certain conditions. Distracted driving is a serious issue—never assume that a motorist sees you

• Learn and use safe riding techniques.

• If you wear a helmet, wear it correctly. While not legally required for bicyclists older than 16, helmets can be a common sense precaution, but only if worn properly.

Source: Georgia Bikes website (georgiabikes.org)

95 total views, 95 views today