DCSD All-Star game returns

DeKalb County School District’s (DCSD) annual Junior and Senior All-Star Baseball Classics return June 7 after being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Junior All-Star Classic begins at 4 p.m. followed by the Senior All-star Classic at 7 p.m. Both games will be held at Dunwoody High School.

The 12th Annual Junior All-Star Classic starts with a nine-inning affair to showcase the top 30 juniors from 19 DCSD high schools and Decatur High School.

The 2019 junior game was a blowout win of 15-5 by the West over the East. The West leads the series 5-2 since the implementation of the East/West format in 2013. The West has won the last two matchups.

The Junior Classic was first a North vs. South series with the North holding a 3-1 advantage in the four games beginning in 2009.

Redan High School’s Donye Evans was the East MVP in 2019, while Cedar Grove’s Kolby Taylor garnered the West MVP honors.

Stephenson High School Head Coach Timothy Jones heads the East squad and will be assisted by Arabia Mountain High School’s Eric Hoxie.

The East also has well-known offense.

Redan’s Jason Avila was second in the county with a .481 batting average that included 22 RBIs, six triples, four doubles and three homeruns on the year. Southwest DeKalb catcher Sadir Ryan has a strong resume at the plate hitting .418 with 24 RBIs and six doubles on the season.

Stephenson’s Michael Wright drove in 19 runs on the season, and Tucker High School’s Andre Hunter drove in 20 runs with 10 doubles and two homeruns.

The East pitching staff is led by Redan’s Anthony Mateo (3-3, 3.25 ERA, 55 Ks, 22 BBs) and Tucker’s Noah Grayson (3-5, 4.36 ERA, 32 Ks, 24 BBs).

Lakeside-DeKalb High School’s Brian Granger heads the coaching staff for the West and will be aided by Dunwoody’s Chan English. The West has some offensive firepower of its own, with five players sporting more than 20 RBIs on the season. The group includes Lakeside’s Malachi Cloud (29 RBIs), Dunwoody’s Connor Haynes (27 RBIs), Druid Hills’ Max Fishbein (24 RBIs), Lakeside’s Lucas Uyeda (24 RBIs) and Druid Hills’ Colin Ross (22 RBIs).

Lakeside’s Will Tansil (5-2, 65 Ks, 15 BB, 3.34 ERA) leads the pitching staff along with Chamblee High School’s Taylor Ross (6-4, 49 Ks, 26 BBs, 3.26 ERA) and Colin Ross (5-2, 37 Ks, 13 BBs, 3.78 ERA) from Druid Hills. Decatur’s Brady Jones went 7-1 with 80ks while adding 30 RBIs and five homeruns at the plate.

Senior All-Star Classic

The senior event will mark the 18th Senior All-Star Classic and the eighth since going from a two-game format to one game in 2013.

The East won the 2019 edition of the senior game 5-2 to pull within one game of tying the series that is led by the West 4-3. Arabia Mountain’s Juston Jordan was the East MVP and Chamblee’s Travis Hammond won the West MVP award.

Redan’s Alexander Wyche leads the East squad in 2021 with help from Southwest DeKalb’s Tyrus Taylor.

The hitting lineup is led by Redan’s Addrain McNeal—who hit .450 with 22 RBIs and 6 triples on the season—and Arabia Mountain’s Mitchell Hall (.400, 11 RBIs). Stephenson’s Kameron Taylor adds a .392 average, 21 RBIs and five triples to the lineup, while Tucker’s Joshua Waller had 12 RBIs and six doubles on the year.

Several different pitchers will be called up for the East as they battle to hold down the West bats.

Decatur’s Robby Gilbert heads up the West coaching staff with help from Chamblee’s Brian Ely.

The coaches will rely on a solid pitching staff including Lakeside’s Joseph Garcia (10-1, 84Ks, 12 BBs, 2.26 ERA) and Chamblee’s Patrick Scott (3-0, 32 Ks, 14 BB, 1.52 ERA). Druid Hill’s Joseph Weingartner (4-4, 35 Ks, 25 BBs, 2.83) and Chamblee’s Pete Constandtinides (6-3, 28 Ks, 10 BBs, 2.35 ERA) could also see some action on the mound.

Lakeside’s Zaylan Washington had 33 RBIs along with 10 doubles and three homeruns. Dunwoody’s Gabriel Hernandez knocked home 21 runs during the season. Decatur’s Cole Turner had a DeKalb County Dugout Club leading 34 RBIs while hitting .369 and was 7-2 on the mound with 74 strikeouts.

