DCSD, Amazon partnership bringing computer science to 30 schools

Officials from Amazon and DeKalb County School District (DCSD) announced Nov. 8 that Amazon will fund computer science education and teacher development for 30 DCSD elementary schools.

The funding will come from the Amazon Future Engineer officials training teachers and instructing classrooms through school curriculum and project-based learning.

A DCSD spokesperson said DCSD did not receive actual money as part of the “grant award,” but that the participating schools are being trained to integrate technology through computer science content. A press release states that the curriculum will teach students to use code to make music, program robots, and solve problems.

“They can receive coaching support, and the coach will co-teach,” the spokesperson said. “Many of the schools were offering computer science already in various forms, but this partnership allows for sustainable teams to exist in each of the schools while providing a broader impact of our Computer Science for All initiative.”

District officials said the donation will impact more than 10,000 students from underserved communities and groups currently underrepresented in technology.

The press release states that DeKalb’s Career, Technical & Agricultural Education department plans to enhance its Computer Science for All initiative by providing 1,000 K through 12 teachers with training to deliver computer science coursework. District officials said their goal is to expand the Computer Science for All initiative to 100,000 K through 12 DCSD students by 2025.

Additionally, DCSD officials said that each year Amazon Future Engineer awards 100 students nationwide with four-year, $40,000 scholarships and paid internships at Amazon. The company also names ten Teacher of the Year winners, awarding $30,000 prize packages for inspiring students in computer science and promoting diversity and inclusion in the field.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Amazon. This expansion of our computer science program will impact at least 30 elementary schools and benefit over 10,000 students from diverse communities over the course of the next three years. This is great news for our district,” stated DCSD Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris. “Technology plays a significant role in STEM education and in our students’ future. This is one more step in DCSD’s digital transformation to provide our students with critical technological skills.”

According to the press release, Amazon is working with BootUp PD—a nonprofit professional development provider specializing in elementary school education—to bring computer science to each of the participating DCSD school.

The press release states that BootUp prepares teachers to facilitate open-ended coding projects that are project-based. Students are taught “with creative and interactive curricula that allow them to explore their personal interests through coding with design, music, animation, games, or stories.”

“The Amazon Future Engineer program will close equity gaps by ensuring computer science learning opportunities for students in underserved communities like DeKalb and throughout the nation,” said BootUp PD Executive Director Clark Merkley.

DCSD officials said BootUp PD’s professional development sessions adapt well to a virtual model and provide teachers with the tools they need to bring engaging coding lessons to their students both on-screen and in-person.

108 total views, 28 views today