DCSD announces track and field renovations

DeKalb County School District officials announced the district is investing in its athletics programs with turf and track renovations at schools throughout the county.

The renovations—intended to improve each school’s ability to compete at high levels—are funded by E-SPLOST V of 2020, according to a news release.

District officials said renovations completed include new turf fields and six-lane tracks installed at Arabia Mountain High School, Cedar Grove High School, Columbia High School, Druid Hills Middle School, McNair Middle School, Redan High School and Southwest DeKalb High School, and that Tucker and Dunwoody high schools’ renovations are nearing completion.

Deluxe Athletics was awarded the contract for the nine track and field projects not yet started and projects at Miller Grove High School and Martin Luther King Jr. High School that were recently started, according to a news release.

District officials said projects at Lithonia High School and Lakeside High School will start soon, and that Deluxe Athletics plans to renovate “three to four schools at a time over a four-month period” until the projects are completed.

District officials said the renovations schedule is in the following order:

Miller Grove High School

Martin Luther King JR High School

Lithonia High School

Lakeside High School

Cross Keys High School

Stephenson High School

Stone Mountain High School

Ronald E McNair High School

Towers High School

Druid Hills High School

Chamblee High School

The press release states that all fields are designed to accommodate football, soccer as well as boys’ and girls’ lacrosse, and that the tracks are six lanes with accommodations for long jump, high jump, discus and shot put.

