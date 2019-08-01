DCSD gives school construction update

During Dunwoody’s July 22 city council meeting, DeKalb County School District (DCSD) representatives gave an update on multiple projects that will impact the Dunwoody community.

According to DCSD Interim Chief Operations Officer Dan Drake and DCSD Design and Construction Director Richard Boyd, the district currently has seven construction plans in Dunwoody.

Construction of the new Austin Elementary School is now 80 percent complete, according to the DCSD representatives. The building will seat 900 students and will replace the current Austin Elementary School. With a project budget of $23 million, the school is set to open January 2020.

The new school, originally scheduled for completion in June 2019 with an August 2019 opening, is now scheduled to be complete in November 2019, due to weather related complications.

Dunwoody High School will get a 41-classroom addition and an expansion to core spaces such as the cafeteria, kitchen and parking lot.

DCSD is in the preliminary design stages of the Dunwoody High School additions, with plans to complete in November 2022; however, the proposed budget is $27 million–up from an original budget of $18 million.

DCSD also has portable classroom project plans for Dunwoody high and elementary schools. The high school will receive two four-classroom units with restrooms, with one scheduled for completion prior to the 2019-2020 school year beginning Aug. 5. The second is scheduled to be complete Aug. 19.

Six single portable classrooms and one restroom trailer are scheduled for Dunwoody Elementary School. Completion is set for Aug. 2, according to Drake and Boyd.

Peachtree Charter Middle School will also be expanded by 18 classrooms and “necessary core space additions.” The proposed budget for the expansion is $12 million, a decrease from the original $14 million budget. Construction will begin in October, but may be delayed to due to SPLOST VI public input in the fall. If construction is not delayed, DCSD’s projected finish date is May 2023.

DCSD is planning HVAC and other systems replacements, and site improvements for Kingsley Elementary School. The replacements and improvements will begin April 2021 and are expected to be completed by November 2023. The budget for Kingsley Elementary is $2.6 million.

DCSD is also considering an elementary school that will seat 900-students. The project is pending due to the fall’s public input on SPLOST funding and board approval. The site is to be determined and the project budget is $34 million.

