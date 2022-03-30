DCSD program highlights local “legends”

Students in DeKalb County School District’s (DCSD) My Sister’s Keeper program honored living legends of DeKalb County on March 25, according to a press release from district officials.

The event took place during Women’s History Month and honored women throughout the community who district officials called “legends.”

During the event, 17 locals were honored during the breakfast program. The legends, according to the release, were FOX 5 News anchor Portia Bruner; Linda Gale Clark; Stonecrest City Councilmember Jazzmin Cobble; DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson; DeKalb County Juvenile Court Judge Fatima El-Amin; Ray of Hope Christian Church Senior Pastor Cynthia Hale; DeKalb County Juvenile Court Judge Linda Bratton-Haynes; Belinda Hull; DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson; Stone Mountain Mayor Beverly Jones; DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox; DeKalb County Juvenile Court Judge Desiree Peagler; Paige Perkins; DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos; former DeKalb County Board of Education member Zepora Roberts; DeKalb County Board of Education Chair Vickie B. Turner; and Lynette Wilson-Phillips of Kids’-Doc-On-Wheels.

According to the press release, My Sister’s Keeper was launched in September 2021, and the program allows DCSD girls to engage in meaningful activities geared toward “the enhancement of academic achievement [and] empowerment and self-care as well.”

“I am thankful that our girls have excellent role models in the DCSD community. It is important that we empower our girls in their educational pursuits, goals, and personal development. Our honorees play a major role in that process, and we honor them for sharing their wisdom, talents, and gifts with our girls,” said Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.

District officials said the district has 23 My Sister’s Keeper chapters.

