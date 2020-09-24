DCSD releases fall sports schedules

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) officials approved start dates for high school fall sports beginning as early as Sept. 29 at the district’s Sept. 14 board meeting, and district officials released revised schedules for softball, volleyball and football Sept. 23.

The start dates include Sept. 28 for fastpitch softball, Sept. 29 for volleyball and Oct. 1 for football.

District officials said DCSD high school softball teams will begin play Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. with “The Railroad Rivalry” between Dunwoody and Chamblee. Both teams lost first-round matches in the state playoffs last year.

Softball teams starting play Sept. 29 include:

Arabia Mountain hosting Cedar Grove—a pair of teams with six-year playoff streaks—at 5 p.m.

Lakeside hosting Druid Hills at 5 p.m.

Lithonia hosting Tucker at 5:15 p.m.

District officials said Arabia Mountain, Cedar Grove, Chamblee, Druid Hills, Dunwoody, Lakeside, Lithonia, Southwest DeKalb and Tucker are the nine teams playing fast pitch softball this season.

Volleyball games also start Sept. 29 when 12 DeKalb County teams participating this season travel to matches tipping off at 5 p.m.

The high school volleyball teams playing Sept. 29 are:

Southwest DeKalb hosting Stephenson and Stone Mountain.

Chamblee hosting Dunwoody and Tucker.

Redan hosting Arabia Mountain and Miller Grove.

Druid Hills hosting Lakeside and McNair.

DCSD’s high school football season starts Oct. 1. District officials said Clarkston High School’s football team is opting out of the 2020 season. Most DCSD high school football teams start Oct. 2, but Druid Hills at Redan and Stephenson at Lithonia both kick off Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

Notable Oct. 2 high school football games include:

Cedar Grove at Milton at 7:30 p.m.

Decatur at Arabia Mountain at 7:30 p.m.

Southwest DeKalb at Tucker at 8 p.m.

To see more on revised schedules of DCSD high school softball, volleyball and football, visit: https://www.dekalbschoolsga.org/athletics/

Decatur High School is scheduled to start softball games Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. at St. Pius, volleyball games Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at Stone Mountain and football Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Arabia Mountain.

St. Pius Catholic and Marist School began fall sports games at the beginning of September.

