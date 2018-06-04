DCSD sues Atlanta over Emory Annexation

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is seeking to void a city of Atlanta ordinance approving the annexation of Emory University, the CDC and other commercial and residential areas located on 744 acres in DeKalb County, according to a lawsuit filed June 4.

According to the lawsuit, the annexation will absorb all taxable property into Atlanta Public Schools (APS), causing DCSD to lose “a significant portion of its funding” and “[impair] its ability to adequately fund” DCSD schools.

According to DCSD superintendent Stephen Green, DCSD agreed to the terms of the annexation in September 2017 with a provision stating the process would not affect the school boundaries of DCSD or APS. The court filing asserts that an original ordinance was introduced to Atlanta City Council in July 2017 that stated the annexation would not extend the boundaries of APS. That version of the ordinance was read before the city council at two regular meetings according to the lawsuit.

According to the filing, on Nov. 29, 2017, the Atlanta City Council zoning committee introduced and passed a substitute ordinance that extended the boundaries of APS to include properties in the proposed Emory annexation area. That ordinance was passed by Atlanta City Council on Dec. 4.

The lawsuit asserts that passage of the new ordinance violates Atlanta city regulations for passage of ordinances as the change was not adequately communicated to the stakeholders and the public at large. The complaint seeks an immediate injunction against the expansion of APS boundaries into the annexed area, and a permanent injunction invalidating the annexation ordinance.

DCSD estimates that more than $2 million in tax revenue will be transferred from DCSD to APS because of the change.

In December, Green called the tax transfer “especially egregious” and said the annexation will not result in the transfer of a significant number of students from DCSD to APS. The lawsuit estimates the total number of affected students to be between seven and nine.

According to Green, the amount of money transferred is not equivalent to the transfer of obligation, and the change will make it significantly harder for DCSD to serve its 102,000 students.

“DCSD services nearly twice as many students as APS, but receives proportionally less funding per student that APS,” the court filing reads.

The lawsuit names both the city of Atlanta and Atlanta City Council president Felicia Moore as respondents.

