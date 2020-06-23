DCSD varsity teams to begin conditioning

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) Athletics announced it will begin June 22 “Phase 1” of the return to its conditioning plan for varsity fall sports, under the provisions implemented by the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) and DCSD.

According to DCSD officials, coaches for football, cross country, softball and volleyball have been versed in online meetings on the guidelines set up by the GHSA and the DCSD Athletic Department/District Handbook, found at: https://www.dekalbschoolsga.org/athletics/files/2020/06/DCSD-Return-to-Conditioning-Handbook-2020.pdf.

Principals and athletic liaisons at the individual schools also have been informed of the protocols, according to DCSD.

A maximum of 20 combined athletes and coaches are allowed to work together at one time. DCSD is requiring workouts to start at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and each session may last up to 45 minutes. Each group of athletes/coaches must work together each day with no crossover, according to DCSD guidelines.

Other guidelines include entrance protocols such as taking body temperatures and refusing entrance and participation for anyone who has previously tested positive for coronavirus, until medically approved. Programs are limited to weight training on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to allow custodial staff to sanitize equipment. Coaches are required to sanitize equipment between workout groups and after each participant finishes on each piece of equipment. Hand sanitizer is being provided by DCSD for use before, during and after workouts.

Other guidelines include separate entrance and exits points, requiring masks for everyone throughout all workouts, requiring athletes and coaches to bring their own masks and water bottles and not allowing visitors.

Coaches and liaisons also are required to monitor outdoor workouts with wet bulb measurements to keep an eye on the heat index.

More complete and in-depth guidelines are available in the handbook mentioned above.

