While some parents are getting ready for the holidays, others who are behind on their child support and are served with a warrant, will spend time in jail thanks to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office program.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve more than 200 warrants Dec. 20 as part of the department’s ‘deadbeat’ parents sweep.

Deputies at the sheriff’s office served warrants related to violation of child support and child cruelty laws.

“Once a year we pull all our child support arrest warrants and we coordinate to serve these warrants right before Christmas,” said Major Roscoe, field division commander with the sheriff’s office.

Though warrants are served year-round, Roscoe said the sheriff’s office puts an emphasis on serving the warrants during the holidays.

Roscoe said the success of the program varies every year. Last year DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies made 19 arrests, executed 174 warrants—99 of which were outstanding child support warrants amounting to $139,566.15 in uncollected court-ordered child support payments in the county-wide operation.

Most men and women arrested were wanted for failure to meet court-ordered financial obligation to their children and some are accused of cruelty to children, according to sheriff’s office officials.

The sweep generally lasts through the day.

Roscoe said it’s a good feeling knowing some parents were able to receive extra finances for the holidays.

“Sheriff Jeff Mann wants to help out these families and most of these people are quite a bit behind on their child support payments,” Roscoe said. “In order for them to get out of jail they have to pay that cash amount.”

254 total views, 36 views today