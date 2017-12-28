Sheriff’s office hosts 10th annual adopt a family program

For more than a decade, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has given holiday cheer to local families in need.

On Dec. 20, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosted the 10th annual “Adopt a Family for Christmas” holiday event at the DeKalb County Jail.

The DeKalb County jail chaplaincy program coordinates the event with local social service agencies and faith-based organizations. More than 10 families participated in the event.

Carolina Mincey, administrator for the chief jailer at the sheriff’s office who helped coordinate the event, said the sheriff’s office planned a month in advance.

The sheriff’s office treated families to a luncheon, providing a free meal to the children and their care providers. Gifts were distributed to children of incarcerated men and women who are being cared for by other family members.

“It’s a fun feeling. The sheriff’s office and all the deputies are able to mingle with the kids and it’s nice for them to see us and know that we are people and we do have kind hearts and are willing to give,” Mincey said.

“We’re just excited to see the smiles on their face and be able to give them a hot meal.”

Mincey said the adopt-a-family program also donated toys to an employee who works for a vendor service of the sheriff’s office.

“She works hard and is just trying to make ends meet, so we decided to give back to her as well and provide for her family of seven,” Mincey said. “We want them to enjoy this fellowship amongst the staff.”

Participants included the DeKalb County Family & Children’s Services Kinship Program and Bethany House Foster Care and employee volunteers.

The event began in 2007 and has served approximately 250 children according to DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office officials. Employees and residents have also donated an estimated 100 bicycles and 150 dolls since the program’s inception.

Curtis Crocker, lead chaplin at DeKalb County Jail, said it’s important to give back during the holiday season.

“We just want to thank the sheriff’s office and Bethany House for giving us the kids to participate in this event. These are kids that probably wouldn’t have a normal Christmas,” Crocker said. “Our goal is to make sure that every child has something under the tree this year.”

Along with bikes and games, the sheriff’s office also gave away clothes and electronic items.

“We’re so thankful that this program has grown,” Crocker said. “The staff, command staff and chaplins all work together to make sure this program happens. They all contribute by giving money or buying gifts and the church community comes and helps as well. We’re just so thankful for everyone coming together to make sure this is successful.”

