Decatur attempts to regulate eScooter influx

Those who walk or drive anywhere within the Decatur city limits, are likely to have seen at least one eScooter.

These dockless scooters can be used by downloading app software to your phone and scanning a code or entering a number to unlock. The rider is for the number of miles ridden and can leave the scooter anywhere.

Some may think the ride-sharing scooters are a fun, innovative idea that is perfect for Decatur, others say the scooters create unwanted clutter around the city and they want the electric scooters monitored and regulated.

During a Dec. 17 city commission meeting, Decatur officials agreed to that the city manager will talk with scooter companies about an interim operating agreement for the use of electric scooters in Decatur.

Decatur City Manager Peggy Merriss said the agreement can be adjusted. According to the agreement, eScooter companies operating in Decatur are limited to 50 scooters per company. Scooters are allowed to be used on streets, bike paths or bike lanes but are prohibiting on sidewalks. Scooter companies must provide parking regulations and set liability policies and establish insurance coverage limits.

Currently two companies, Bird Rides and LimeBike, operate in the city limits.

“We support this innovative approach, but we have to recognize the city has a role to regulate and find a framework for safety and welfare of the public for pedestrian uses,” Merriss said. “We recommend and interim step that will give us a reasonable amount of time to assess these while we all work together for a formal ordinance.”

The agreement also gives Decatur the authority to remove eScooters and impose $75 retrieval fee to the company. Officials with LimeBike said the company would not be able to operate in Decatur under the currently proposed terms of the agreement. Under the agreement, electric scooters can only be used from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. in the fall and winter and 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. in spring and summer.

“While I’ve been running, I’ve noticed such proliferation of these scooters,” said former Decatur Mayor Jim Baskett. “We certainly don’t need 40 scooters on one block. I haven’t seen them being used that much and when they are used, it’s usually someone no older than middle school age. There are safety issues that I know you’re all very well aware of.”

Decatur resident James Johnson said the agreement is unfair to electric scooter companies.

“I read the proposed agreement and if you replace the word eScooter with bikes…it’s ridiculous. It’s an agreement written to have nobody agree to it,” Johnson said. “We need to get people away from cars. I think this is the future and we, as a progressive city, shouldn’t be the old man on the porch screaming ‘get off my lawn.’”

The interim agreement is scheduled to last 90 days but can be terminated by either party at any time, according to city officials.

