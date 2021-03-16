Decatur latest city to crack down on drag racing

As other communities in metro Atlanta have been looking for ways to discourage drag racing, Decatur officials have become the last to adopt an ordinance to increase penalties for drag participation.

Decatur Police Department’s Deputy Chief Scott Richards said since May 2020, city police have responded to 41 incidents and/or complaints involving street racing, with the majority of them occurring in the Oakhurst area.

“Many jurisdictions that have experienced this type of activity have had to deal with serious motor vehicle injury crashes as well as shootings occurring because of these incidents,” said Richards. “These activities are certainly an immediate threat to public safety and also a nuisance to these communities where the activity takes place.”

Atlanta, Doraville, Brookhaven and other cities have previously adopted ordinances increasing penalties for involvement in street racing. While state laws already exist penalizing reckless driving and laying drag, local ordinances add penalties for caravans and participants in such activities.

Decatur’s new ordinance prohibits and penalizes street racing, reckless driving and unauthorized vehicle caravans by penalizing drivers and participants. Participants may include passengers, promoters, organizers, race starters and anyone else playing a role in street racing, reckless driving exhibitions or unauthorized vehicle caravans.

“We’ve had a couple incidents where people showed up and although they were not able to participate in any type of reckless driving exhibitions, they certainly could have,” said Richards. “Anybody who just shows up to witness it and/or film it, the state law wouldn’t apply, but the city ordinance would apply.”

Violators of the city’s ordinance are subject to fines up to $1,000 and/or up to six months in jail. The ordinance also allows for any vehicle used in illegal activities to be impounded. The ordinance approved March 15 is effective immediately.

The Georgia legislature is also reviewing bills this session intended to expand penalties for street racing on a statewide level. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Emanuel Jones, D-Decatur, is named for a DeKalb County woman who is believed to have died as the result of a street racer in Decatur in November 2020.

