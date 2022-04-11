Decatur librarian wins national award

Ashley Long—a media specialist at Talley Street Upper Elementary in Decatur—won the 2022 American Association of School Librarians’ (AASL) Frances Henne Award.

According to a news release from the American Association of School Librarians, the $1,250 award recognizes a school librarian with five years or less experience who demonstrates leadership qualities with students, teachers, and administrators. The release states that the award will also provide an opportunity for Long to attend an AASL National Conference for the first time.

“Ashley started at Talley right before COVID, a difficult time for even experienced school librarians, and she excelled,” said Martha Pangburn, a member of the award committee chair. “From collaborating with other school librarians to distribute resources through a bus network and outdoor book pickup, to leading her school’s equity team and staff book club implementing her Courageous Conversation training, and most recently founding her school’s student-led news network, Ashley’s demonstration of leadership is evident.”

The American Association of School Librarians—a divisions of the American Library Association that promotes teaching and learning through the use of libraries and media—honors one librarian a year with the Frances Henne Award.

AASL award winners will be recognized during the 2023 AASL National Conference taking place October 19-21 in Tampa, Florida, according to the news release.

“Frances Henne was critical in establishing the school library as a driver of student achievement through her AASL leadership and development of school library standards. Through the Frances Henne Award, I hope to have the opportunity to live out her legacy, become a stronger leader, and grow into the school librarian that my students deserve by attending the AASL conference,” said Long.

“To see a future leader like Ashley, so early in her career as a school librarian, to place her students at the center of her work and to be inspired by them and feel fortunate to serve her community, gives me tremendous confirmation that the future of school librarianship shines bright,” said AASL President Jennisen Lucas.

For more information about the award and its history, visit ala.org/aasl/awards/henne.

