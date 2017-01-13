With the advancement of technology and social media, the scope of policing has changed, according to police officials with the city of Decatur. From Twitter to Facebook and other social media platforms, police departments are stepping up their efforts to connect with the residents they serve.

Recently, the city of Decatur Police Department joined social media platforms Facebook and Twitter. The department joined Facebook—created in 2004—and Twitter—created in 2006—in November and December of 2016 respectively.

The process was part of a calculated strategy, according to Community Information and Education Officer Jennifer Ross.

Previously the department would share information via message boards or by posting on the city of Decatur’s Facebook page, but Ross said the department wanted to prevent any misinformation received by residents coming from a third party.

“We’re tactical. Chief Booker had been looking at the changes and effects social media has on policing for the last several years,” Ross said. “We wanted a platform where we could hit the most amount of people that live and work here. We wanted them to get consistent, verified information.”



Ross said social media has allowed residents to feel comfortable contacting the department. Ross, who has been with the department for two decades, said policing has changed because of technology.

Decatur’s police department started its social media campaign on the website Nextdoor, a private social network for residents similar to an online neighborhood watch. More than 5,000 residents follow Decatur. Ross said joining Nextdoor was a “test run.”

Since then, the department has increased efforts to be more visible online.

“Social media is a way for us to show the community we serve what we do every day. It allows for you to get to know the officers as people,” said Deputy Chief Scott Richards.

According to Ross, the department conducted focus group of residents and business owners and police officials said most members of the focus group wanted the police to become more visible online.



“That became part of our strategic planning process. We have an implementation team on what we wanted our social media to be,” Ross said. “We wanted our [social media] to be a place where people can come for accurate information and get the news from us, a place where we can share with our hyper-local media and we wanted to be a place where everyone can get to know the officers.”

On the city of Decatur Police Department’s Facebook page, the department posts weekly highlights of individual officers. The department also has a running series on Facebook called “PD pets” where officers show off their personal pets.

“You hear people say that they wish police officers would interact with people more in a non-law enforcement way and these are the things that we do,” Ross said. “This is an opportunity to see the officers and put names with faces and see the programs we offer, driving tips and some of the funny stuff.”

566 total views, 14 views today