Decatur police warn against phone scam

City of Decatur Police issued a warning to Decatur residents, urging them to be cautious of potential phone scams.

According to Decatur police officials, residents reported incidents of a potential phone scam. Decatur Public Information Officer Jennifer Ross said the first scam appeared to be a sales call.

A caller ID indicated the call was coming from City of Decatur government and came from a number which is not assigned to any city official with Decatur, Ross said.

Ross said the individuals manipulated the caller ID to entice people to answer the phone and gather further information.

“The entire purpose of these calls is to scare people into providing personal information or financial information,” Ross said. “There’s always a new fraud coming out. It’s all across the country. When you google these numbers of where they’re claiming to call from, you will see all of these [links] come up from all over the United States. Don’t fall for it.”

Ross said there also have been reports of individuals claiming to be agents with the FBI who are issuing a final notification “against your case from the department of tax and crime investigation.”

The callers claim that the home address is under investigation and a warrant has been issued. The call recipients are then instructed to call (415)-842-9158.

Ross said the call is a computer-generated “robocall” that is being made across the United States. When the number is called, individuals are instructed to leave a message.

“We want people to be aware that this is happening,” Ross said. “No agency will call you and tell you that you’re under investigation and that you have a warrant out or to send or wire money. That is always going to be a scam. Just hang up.”

Ross said elderly individuals are often the victims of phone scams. She advised to inform neighbors of potential scams.

“Just check on your neighbors and let them know. Be aware and let your senior neighbors know what’s going on. Tell them it’s not rude and perfectly OK to hang up,” Ross said.

