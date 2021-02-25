Decatur remodeling firm wins regional awards

The key to remodeling projects that leave homeowners delighted with results is “deep listening,” according to Peter Michelson, Alair Homes regional partner and Alair Homes Decatur partner. “There are a lot of pieces to each project and we want to assure client control at every step,” he said.

Alair Homes Decatur is the recently announced winner of three Regional Contractor of the Year awards for remodeling work on homes in Atlanta neighborhoods. The projects competed against submissions from nine Southeastern states, and the District of Columbia that form the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) district that includes the Atlanta area.

Michelson said NARI’s Contractor of the Year awards are considered among the remodeling industry’s most prestigious recognitions “since they are judged by a panel of remodeling peers at the local, regional and national levels.” The categories in which Alair won are Residential Kitchen, $60,000 to $100,000; Residential Interior, $100,000 to $250,000; and Residential Interior Element Under $30,000. The winning Alair Homes Decatur projects will be entered in NARI’s national Contractor of the Year awards.

Remodeling projects don’t just involve doing needed repairs, Michelson noted, homeowners are spending discretionary money to better align their homes with their current lifestyles and tastes. Often the houses being remodeled are less than 20 years, he said. “The house isn’t falling apart. The owners are seeking to solve a problem or simply create a more comfortable environment.”

The award-winning kitchen project, according to Alair Homes Decatur’s announcement of the recognition, involved taking an “outdated and cramped kitchen” that did not fit in with the home’s overall style, nor the homeowners’ needs. “Without changing the footprint, Alair Homes Decatur transformed the awkward and unattractive space into an open, airy kitchen that serves as the true heart of the home,” the announcement states.

The company was engaged to do the residential interior project that became an award winner because the homeowners were unhappy with the appearance, flow, and functionality of their home’s first floor, the release explained. “Alair Homes redesigned the space by moving walls and expanding key areas, while still maintaining distinct spaces open to each other.

The kitchen was opened up and flooded with natural light, with stylish upgrades, plenty of storage and a true pantry.”

The third award winner was a response to the homeowners’ request for something both “highly functional and eminently stylish,” Alair officials said. Homeowners “wanted a show-stopping feature to greet visitors,” according to the company, which created a focal wall with “stained walnut shelving and countertop, Scandinavian-inspired wallpaper, deep blue custom cabinets and shiny brass hardware.”

“This is a major investment and we never want any family to be disappointed with the result. We take a high-risk situation and de-risk it,” Michelson said. “Remodeling involves keeping a lot of balls in the air and you can’t let one fall. There must be ongoing communication throughout the project with everyone interacting with respect and dignity.”

Projects that “go sideways” in the remodeling industry usually fail at the planning stage, Michelson said. “We ask about the clients’ lifestyle and plans. Do they entertain a lot? Are they planning to enlarge their family? Then we figure out what’s possible within the available space, within the area’s zoning restrictions and within the client’s budget,” he explained.

“We make sure clients know all available options. It’s not up to us to decide how the client should spend his money. Every tile and every faucet is the client’s decision,” Michelson said.

Alair Homes Decatur was founded in 2001 by Michelson as Renewal Design Build. He and his brother David Michelson, who joined the firm in 2004, describe themselves as “fourth-generation builders, specializing in custom home building and home renovations and remodeling.” In 2018, their firm became part of Alair, a construction management franchise with locations across North America.

