Decatur reviewing options for e-scooter ordinance

Cities such as Marietta, Athens and Alpharetta have taken a hard stance on shareable dockless mobility devices, also known as e-scooters, by banning them completely within city limits, but Decatur officials are still weighing their options.

According to a city spokesperson, Decatur officials and community leaders have been drafting an ordinance regulating e-scooter use. “We held community input sessions, both online and in person, to get feedback from the community on various components such as how many shared mobility devices should be allowed per company in the city, should the age limit for operating be lowered to 16, should helmets be required, etc.,” said Decatur spokesperson Renae Madison in an email to The Champion.

Two e-scooter companies, Lime and Bird, operated in the city in the fall of 2018 according to Ash Kumar, local government manager fellow for Decatur.

Decatur officials drafted an interim operating agreement for e-scooter companies in January that some residents felt was too restrictive. Bird has since removed its scooters from Decatur.

According to the current operating agreement signed by Lime, e-scooters can only be operated between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m., cannot be operated during weather-related emergencies and riders must be at least 18 years of age. Scooter companies are limited to 75 e-scooters within city limits and must pay an annual fee of $4,000.

Kumar said the city is using the interim agreement as a baseline while considering changes to the final ordinance.

“This process has been very research intensive and challenging. We started working on research to see what other cities had been doing,” Kumar said. “The next step is to have a discussion with community partners such as Agnes Scott, MARTA and other community leaders as well as e-scooter and e-bike companies.”

Kumar said a draft of the final ordinance is expected to be completed by September. According to an online survey conducted by Decatur officials, residents support having fewer than 50 devices per company, limiting the number of e-scooter vendors and requiring riders to wear helmets. The survey also indicated that approximately 50 percent of residents surveyed support e-scooters in the city and 65 percent support electric bikes.

“When people talk to us, they realize we’ve been open to feedback while developing this ordinance. The community input is very important,” Kumar said.

Lime will offer a Learn to Ride a Lime e-scooter class July 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Decatur Recreation Center.

