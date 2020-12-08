Decatur sets sights on next season

Decatur High School’s football team lost a round-two 5A GHSA playoff game at Blessed Trinity High School 44-0 Dec. 4, but Head Coach William Felton and his team are looking at the big picture, which includes a turnaround of the Decatur Bulldogs’ football program.

Felton started his stint at Decatur as the defensive coordinator in 2016. He took over as head coach this season, after the Bulldogs made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2005.

In Felton’s first season as head coach, the Bulldogs went 7-2 overall and 5-1 in league play. Decatur also started the season 6-0 and beat Greenbrier High School 51-31 in round one of the GHSA playoffs before falling in round two to Blessed Trinity.

Despite a tough playoff loss to end the season, the last two seasons have seen Decatur string together consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2014 and 2015, two consecutive playoff appearances and a playoff win.

Felton said those landmarks are proof of the turnaround Decatur’s program is making.

“Coming into 2016, the goal was to change the culture. That has come to fruition,” said Felton. “Winning is now the expectation instead of the hope.”

According to Felton, his players buying into the philosophy of “hard work pays off” is the main factor in the change of culture, and he said getting more players to buy in will improve the program even more.

“The kids have really bought into that idea and that has shown. Last year we made the first round, this year we made the second round and next year we’re just looking to improve again,” said Felton. “We aspire to be a great program like [Blessed Trinity].”

While the loss was difficult for players and coaches to handle on the field, Felton said the lessons his team will take from their loss at Blessed Trinity will help them in the future.

“We lost opportunities at the beginning that could have changed the tone of the game immediately. We just couldn’t execute. We just couldn’t finish,” said Felton. “On the same token, we came out here and faced a team like this and we had them. For us, we know we can play with anybody. That’s the main idea I’m going to take into the offseason.”

Felton said he doesn’t know what to expect with the ongoing pandemic, but said the offseason is “very important in helping build the program” and he expects another great season in 2021.

“You have to work to be the best. It won’t just happen,” said Felton. “I look forward to next year, I think we’re going to continue to build that idea of [winning]. That’s the only way I’m coming. If you’re not chasing a championship, what’re you doing?”

