After 11 years in downtown Decatur, Mary S. Moore, founder and CEO of The Cook’s Warehouse, is moving the cooking equipment store to another DeKalb County location.

“I love the Decatur community and all our loyal customers there, but the store had the highest occupancy cost and the lowest performance of any of our business locations.”

She said the store, which over the years has participated in such Decatur events as ArtWalk and Terrific Thursdays during the holiday season, has from the day it opened been an enthusiastic part of the Decatur community.

“As much as we enjoy the neighborhood and the relationships that we’ve built in Decatur and the surrounding areas it doesn’t make sense to continue in a spot that doesn’t meet our business goals,” Moore said.

Cooking classes, she said, are an important part of the business and those “have not been as robust” at the Decatur location.

“This is not a shuttering,” she added. “This is a relocating.” The store will move to its new location after the Decatur lease expires at the end of February.

In 2015, Moore closed a Brookhaven location for similar reasons. “We’ve been looking ever since for a location to serve that community,” she said. The new location, she said, should be convenient for Brookhaven shoppers.

The new store will be in the Peachtree Station Shopping Center in Chamblee, which Moore said is anchored by an upscale grocer and has a variety of popular restaurants and retail stores. “It’s on Peachtree Boulevard near Clairmont Road; it’s sure to be a top destination,” she predicted. Moore said she hopes to open the new store no later than mid-May.

At other locations, including the one in Decatur, Moore has shared space with Sherlock’s Wine Merchant, a business that she said complements The Cook’s Warehouse, offering fine wines, specialty liquors and spirits, domestic and imported beers and quality cigars from international producers. That will not be the case at Peachtree Station because of a non-compete agreement with another business in the center that sells wine. The Decatur Sherlock’s Wine Merchant is moving to south Buckhead.

Moore said that she and Douglas W. Bryant, founder and CEO of Sherlock’s Wine Merchant, had hoped to find another Decatur area location. “While we both searched in the Decatur market to find a new location we both found strategic opportunities in other markets and decided to split what has been a joint store in Decatur,” she said.

“Until I find a great spot in Decatur, we look forward to serving our customers in one of our other Sherlock’s locations,” Bryant states in an announcement of the move.

Georgia native Moore was cooking professionally when she became frustrated by difficulty finding the tools she needed. “I was in New York City; I thought they would have everything there. But even in that huge city it wasn’t easy to locate specialty cooking tools,” she recalled. Fellow Southern chef Scott Peacock, who formerly owned a downtown Decatur restaurant, told her of a specialty shop in New York.

“I just loved the place. I told Scott, ‘I want to open a place like this in Atlanta.’” In 1995, the first The Cook’s Warehouse opened in the Morningside area. Now at three locations, the store offers more than 15,000 kitchen products and operates a cooking school with approximately 650 classes yearly.

“Our goal is to sell great tools that work. We have items for experienced gourmet chefs as well as for those just trying their hand in the kitchen. I love preparing and serving good food and want to pass that on to other people,” Moore said.

She said that she and Bryant will continue to search for Decatur locations. “Moving to Decatur in 2005 was a great next step for both of us and we have loved serving the Decatur community. We hope to do so again in the near future.”

301 total views, 90 views today