Decatur wins opening home game

Decatur High School’s football team celebrated a win on the new field turf at the Bulldog’s first home game of the season Oct. 5.

Decatur (3-3) dominated North Springs (1-5) in front of the home crowd, beating the Spartans 38-13. It was the first home game for Decatur this season due to damage to the football field after a series of thunderstorms in June. Decatur Athletic Director Rodney Thomas told The Champion in August that the entire field had to be replaced.

“A lot of that storm water runs through [the school],” Thomas said. “So, [water] ran under ground in our parking lot, blew off some manhole covers and in turn bloated the field. All of that water got beneath the field and it lifted the field up, put wrinkles in the field, shifted a lot of the gravel and pretty much ruined the field. So, the field [was] not playable.”

Coach Cody Cory said his team was excited to finally play a home game.

“It’s great to be home, it’s great to have [our] home crowd here and the turf is amazing,” he said before the game. “The school has done a good job helping us with finding transportation to get to where we needed to go, but other than anything else it’s great to be home. It’s great to be on our home turf, it’s great to wear our blue jerseys, it’s just great to be home.”

The team practiced on a field at the former United Methodist Children’s Home while the field was being replaced. Decatur had hoped to have its first home game Sept. 7 against St. Pius X, but the game was moved to St. Pius. Cory said the team responded well to this adversity.

“They’ve played well, and they’ve become closer as a family,” he said. “The time on the buses [brought them] closer as a team because they’ve spent more comradery time hanging out on the buses, hanging out on the trips and it’s been a lot better than expected.”

The next home game for Decatur will be the homecoming matchup against Banneker Oct. 12. The Bulldogs will play two more road games before closing out the regular season at home against Carver-Atlanta Nov. 2.

Other football scores

Oct. 5

Cedar Grove (6-1) 80, Towers (0-7) 0

Marist (6-1) 51, West Hall (2-5) 14

St. Pius X (6-1) 28, Oconee County (4-3) 14

Stephenson (5-1) 41, Forest Park (0-6) 0

Tucker (5-2) 22, Morrow (1-6) 6

Douglass (6-1) 33, McNair (2-5) 0

Lovejoy (4-3) 16, M.L. King (1-5) 12

Lovett (3-4) 43, Stone Mountain (0-6) 14

Parkview (6-0) 59, Lakeside (1-6) 0

Ridgeland (4-2) 49, Cross Keys (0-8) 0

Salem (4-2) 62, Druid Hills (2-4) 14

Social Circle (4-2) 48, Clarkston (0-7) 14

Tift Co. (5-2) 45, Miller Grove (1-5) 0

Open: Arabia Mountain (3-3), Chamblee (0-6), Columbia (1-5), Dunwoody (1-5), Lithonia (4-2), Southwest DeKalb (6-0), Redan (0-6)

