Decatur woman shares her life of abuse to help others

A’Cire Newby, Ph.D., has made it her mission to get people talking about something she said people avoid discussing—domestic violence and especially teen dating violence.

“We don’t want to talk about it,” Newby said.

During her 20-year career as an actress, producer, director, author and life coach, Newby has shared her personal history of painful segments of her life in her efforts to get young people and their parents to understand that personal trauma can be overcome.

“I was a statistic in every way,” said the Decatur resident revealing that she was abused physically and sexually as a child, became a teen mother, dropped out of school, and was involved in a violence-prone relationship as an adult. She said in time she healed from those situations, achieved higher education degrees and career success.

“If it’s possible for me, it’s possible for you,” said Newby, adding that her involvement in the arts is what saved her.

“I could only share my pain with God,” she said of writing in a journal about the sexual abuse she endured and witnessing the domestic violence that her mother faced. After putting her experiences and feelings on paper, Newby would tear up the pages to eliminate the possibility of anyone finding out the truth.

Newby recalled that during a talk at a church in 2001 in which she shared her story, a 14-year-old girl with the teen’s mother in attendance wept and shared that she was being molested by her father. She felt like no one was going to help her, said Newby.

“Domestic violence has permeated our society as something we should remain silent about and ashamed of. My destiny is to be not only a voice for change, but a connector and conduit so that others can ultimately reclaim the power that resides in all of us.”

She said having discussions within school systems about teen dating violence and adult domestic violence is vital to having a greater impact on young lives.

“Hurt people, hurt other people but in that same vein, healed people are divinely equipped to heal others,” she said.

Newby has produced a 90-day manifestation journal called Co-Create it and the Own Your Truth podcast series. She recently announced the launch of TRA Renewed Mind Coaching & Consulting. She offers free 30-minute life coaching consultations to meet potential clients.

Whether clients are dealing with issues of self-doubt or setting boundaries, or are feeling stuck when navigating their careers, relationships or spiritual journey, her goal is to help them chart individualized paths to victory.

“I believe everyone has their own story, journey and race to run so their coping strategies should be reflective of where they are today and where they intend to go in the future,” said Newby.

Helping young people redirect negative energy into something positive is another of Newby’s goals and she said she’s been introducing youth to the entertainment industry by getting them to work on television and movie sets learning skills such as how to hold a boom and utilize slates as ways to show them opportunities beyond the life they know.

