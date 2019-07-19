Decatur’s Jordan Walker shines at all-star game in Cleveland

Decatur High School baseball player Jordan Walker continues to reach new heights in his baseball career.

The rising senior was one of 40 prep baseball players nationwide selected for the Inaugural Major League Baseball High School All-Star Baseball Game. The game was played July 6 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, three days before the MLB all-star game. Walker was named Player of the Game after his team, the American Team, defeated the National Team 4-2.

Walker, who played first base, went 2-for-3 at the plate and had two RBIs. He said it was cool to be among the best high school baseball players in the nation and to participate in the all-star game.

“Being able to play at a major league field was truly a great experience,” he said. “It was also cool to meet all the players from across the country.”

The all-star game was initiated through a collaboration between MLB and USA Baseball to showcase the nation’s top baseball talent. Players were selected based on their performances in the MLB/USA Baseball Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) League, which invited 80 of the top players in the country to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., for three weeks to train, compete and ultimately be shaved down to the top 40.

Walker was the only player from Georgia who was selected.

“It’s an honor to be chosen as the only [player] from Georgia,” he said. “It’s a little sad that some of my closest friends couldn’t go with me and share that experience with me, but it’s still an honor to be recognized as the only [player] from Georgia to go. It also gives me the opportunity to get to know more about the [other players] from all around the nation.”

Walker, who pitches and plays third base and shortstop, said has been playing baseball since he was 2 years old, playing for his grandfather’s team—the Black Yankees. He helped lead his Decatur team to the Final Four in the Class AAAAA playoffs and was awarded the Greg Goodwin Award after being named the 2019 Player of the Year by DeKalb County Dugout Club.

Walker committed to play for Duke University after high school and plans to major in finance.

“I really love it there,” he said. “I like all the coaches there. I got to meet some of the players [on a visit] and they seemed really cool. I like the way the baseball program is structured. I like the practices, the weight-lifting and I like the campus too.”

Walker said it felt good to earn player of the game at the all-star game.

“What really helped me was that the three weeks I was there with them [in Florida] I got to study how they pitched, so I used that to my advantage,” he said. “I studied their habits and learned to hit off of it.”

Walker was also one of eight players to participate in the high school home run derby where he hit six home runs.

“That was pretty fun,” he said. “I wasn’t really too worried about winning the home run derby. The experience was pretty cool and having to hit home runs out of a major league field was pretty cool.”

In August, Walker will participate in the annual PerfectGame All-American Classic Game, which will be played at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif., the home ballpark of the San Diego Padres. The game is one of the premier national showcases of high school baseball talent, featuring the Top 50 players in the country. Walker was one of two players from Georgia selected to play in the game.

After this game, Walker will have his sights on winning a state title for Decatur, which would be the first in program history.

“I feel like this is the team that can really do it,” he said. “I have full faith in my team, and I feel like we can go all the way this season.”

