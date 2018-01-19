Opening day for DeKalb County high school baseball is set for Feb. 13 and teams are ready to hit the diamond.

The DeKalb County School District held its annual baseball media day Jan. 11 at Tucker High School. Several teams that made the playoffs last year were in attendance and expressed their desire to return to the playoffs this year.

The Decatur Bulldogs were one of the teams to make the playoffs last season, and in doing so, made history. In Robby Gilbert’s first year as head coach, the Bulldogs won a region title for the first time in 66 years. The team made it to the quarterfinals last year and hope to get back to the same position and further this year.

“Certainly, the expectations have been raised for our program, and that’s what I really wanted to do in my first year,” Gilbert said. “The kids have worked and it’s our job as coaches to get them to work and prepare them.”

Several teams will open the 2018 season with new head coaches. For the first time in 29 years, the Columbia Eagles will have a new head coach in the dugout. Longtime assistant Brandon Carter took over for coach Steve Dennis, who retired after the 2017 season. Carter, who played for Dennis, spent 11 years as Dennis’s assistant coach.

“It’s a big step,” Carter said of following in Dennis’ footsteps. “I actually played for coach Dennis, so it’s really easy for me to kind of piggy back off of the big things that he has done. But I’m looking forward to the opportunity to carry that torch on.”

Columbia never won a state championship under Dennis, and Carter said he will do things a little differently in hopes of bringing Columbia its first baseball state title.

“In addition to some of the things that [Dennis] did, I want to add some different things—a little more structure involved,” Carter said. “I want to be aggressive, I want to put pressure on teams each and every game and I think if we do that we’ll come out on the better end.”

Tucker also has a new, but old face leading the Tigers this season. Former junior varsity coach Matt Masce is the new head coach for the varsity team. Masce was the JV coach for seven years. He was the softball head coach at Tucker for three years, but this is his first baseball head coaching job.

“I’m excited, I’m looking forward to it,” Masce said. “I’ve known these guys for the past four years and I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

Tucker was another team that made the playoffs last season and Masce is expecting to go back.

“Last year, we were undefeated in the region and we’re trying to do that again,” he said. “Last year, we made it to the second round of the playoffs. This year, we’re trying to go further than the second round.”

