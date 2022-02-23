DeKalb Board of Health to use grant money to fight substance abuse

The DeKalb Board of Health has a received a grant that will go toward helping residents and their families with substance abuse disorders.

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), which advocates for approximately 3,000 local health departments across the nation, announced that the DeKalb Board of Health (BOH) was among seven sites awarded funding and technical assistance as part of NACCHO’s Comprehensive Community Approaches to Preventing Substance Use (CCAPS) program. The awards, supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), will be used to decrease substance abuse, substance abuse disorders and overdose while simultaneously preventing adverse childhood events in children and youth that can often lead to substance abuse, states a news release.

The BOH was awarded $450,000 for the implementation of Project SAFE which will use and build upon the Overdose 2 Action (OD2A) program.

Project SAFE “aims to provide families affected by substance use disorders and adverse childhood experiences in DeKalb County with a safe, judgement-free environment in order to confer and implement evidence-based interventions,” states the release.

Using a multi-generational approach, Project SAFE will address significant health disparities for children and adults in communities throughout DeKalb with a focus on decreasing substance use and overdoses, stated officials.

The grant money will be “critical to Project SAFE and building upon the DeKalb County Board of Health’s federally funded OD2A program that addresses substance use disorder in adults and helps with treatment,” according to the release.

As in many places around the U.S., the opioid epidemic is greatly affecting Georgia, stated officials. According to the BOH’s website, in DeKalb County from 2018 to date, the number of opioid-related overdose deaths continues to increase and most opioid overdose deaths between 2018 and 2022 involved heroin or fentanyl.

Through the implementation of these substance abuse prevention programs, officials with NACCHO said they hope to lessen potentially traumatic events that occur in childhood, such as witnessing drug use or losing a family member to an overdose.

“Aspects of a child’s environment can undermine their sense of safety, stability, and bonding, such as growing up in a household with substance use problems; mental health problems; or instability due to parental separation or household members being in jail or prison,” said NACCHO officials.

For more information, visit www.dekalbhealth.net and www.naccho.org.

