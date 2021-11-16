DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond wants to pay county employees to get vaccinated

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond wants to increase vaccination rates among DeKalb County employees through a new payment incentive.

On Nov. 10, Thurmond presented the board of commissioners with a proposed $300 incentive for county employees who provide documentation by Jan. 31, 2022, that they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Thurmond also proposed a $200 incentive for employees who provide documentation that they have received a fall 2021 flu vaccination.

“These $500 in incentives would help promote a healthier, safer county workforce as we face the looming possibility of a COVID-19 and flu ‘twindemic,’” Thurmond said.

Dr. Sandra Valenciano, district health director for DeKalb County Board of Health, has stressed the importance of individuals being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and receiving a flu vaccine this year. “Many symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu are identical, and both can lead to serious illness, hospitalization or death. As the holidays approach us, an already busy hospital is the last place we need you to be,” she said.

Officials in DeKalb County have formed partnerships and launched the “Get Vaxxed DeKalb” campaign to inform and encourage those not yet vaccinated to do so to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Getting residents and county employees vaccinated – even with past incentives such as $100 gift cards at vaccination events – has been a slow-moving process in DeKalb County. According to a press release, an estimated 53 percent of eligible DeKalb County residents are fully vaccinated.

The proposal was approved by the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 16.

“These incentives are important tools as we continue to chip away at the number of unvaccinated people living and working in DeKalb County,” Thurmond said. “I am grateful to the Board of Commissioners’ unanimous vote as we work together to protect our employees and the county.”

The $500 in COVID-19 and flu vaccinations incentives will be paid for with approximately $1.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds and $1.3 million in the county’s annual operating budget, stated officials. DeKalb County has approximately 6,000 employees.

For more information visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov.

234 total views, 134 views today