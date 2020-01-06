DeKalb commissioners to vote on extension of MARTA tax

Within the next few weeks, DeKalb County commissioners, along with Fulton County, Clayton County and city of Atlanta officials, will be voting to extend the penny sales tax used to support MARTA operations.

The penny tax was slated to decrease to half a cent in 2047. However, on Dec. 12, the MARTA Board of Directors voted on the “15th amendment” to the Rapid Transit Contract and Assistance Agreement (RTCAA) —an intergovernmental agreement between MARTA and the four jurisdictions—which would keep the tax at one penny for another 10 years through 2057. Three of four of the jurisdictions must approve the measure for it to take effect.

“We need the extension of the half cent from 2047 to 2057 to continue to maintain the infrastructure that we have existing,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker at the Dec. 13 DeKalb County Board of Commissioners retreat. “We have included elements of [DeKalb County’s recently adopted] transit plan into the existing one-cent sales tax and doing things like bus shelters and transit centers. Regrettably, we just don’t have enough (financial) capacity beyond our requirements and our needs to maintain the system. As the system gets older and older, we’ll need more money to maintain the system and that’s where we are.”

MARTA officials say the adoption of the 15th amendment is necessary for MARTA to maintain the current service levels and capital program, including rehabilitation of all 38 rail stations and the purchase of 254 new rail cars.

“Everything goes up, so that penny that was passed in the [1970s] does not really pay for today, so you need those additional 10 years to pay for what we didn’t get done in the state of good repair 15 to 20 years ago,” said Commissioner Larry Johnson.

The amendment would also help extend MARTA’s long-term bonding capacity by increasing the anticipated amount of funding MARTA will bring in.

“Without the 15th amendment, our bonding capacity is getting smaller and smaller,” said Parker. “The amount of time we can bond for reduces year for year and we will begin to think about our fiscal year 2021 capital budget as more of a pay-as-you-go and how we can protect our bondage capacity in order to maintain our existing system.”

Other additions in the proposed 15th amendment to the RTCAA are the inclusion of the additional .5 percent sales tax approved by city of Atlanta voters in 2016 and the city’s project; Fulton and DeKalb counties’ transit plans, funding for which could possibly lead to future voter referendums; and updates to Clayton County’s capital expansion program and timeline.

The amendment would also permit a MARTA jurisdiction to allow tax abatement through the creation of a Transit Oriented Development (TOD) council to authorize RFPs for the TOD, and the amendment allows renegotiations if new jurisdictions were to enter into a contract with MARTA.

The amendment also includes a list of DeKalb projects that will be done if additional funding becomes available, in addition to a schedule for DeKalb’s rail station repairs.

Colleen Kiernan, senior director of MARTA’s Government and Community Affairs division, said some of DeKalb’s projects slated to be done under the current “core” penny include: Buford Highway and Candler Road aerial rapid transit by 2024, South DeKalb Mall and Stonecrest Mall bus transit centers by 2023; planning for bus-rapid transit within Georgia Department of Transportation’s express lanes and support of the TOD efforts on I-20 East. Aerial rapid transit, Kiernan explained, could allow buses to control traffic signals to increase efficiency.

DeKalb will see 56 new bus shelters in 2020.

“We’re making sure we’re putting these amenities at the most used bus stops,” Parker said.

While Parker mentioned that MARTA has an estimated $200 million in reserves, the “buffer” is needed in the event of another downturn in the economy, which has been foreseeable.

“The reserve account will get us through a point that we don’t have to slow down our capital program or make service cuts,” Parker said.

The 15th amendment to the RTCAA was put out for vote nearly two years ago to the jurisdictions, of which the original proposed amendment did not pass. With the new additions, MARTA representatives are hopeful the jurisdictions will approve the amendment.

“If it’s not passed it will further delay any transit expansions and we won’t get as much bang for our buck when we go to borrow money for a bond,” she said.

DeKalb, Fulton, Clayton county and city of Atlanta officials have 60 days to approve their resolutions for the amendment to take effect. Parkers said letters were mailed to the jurisdictions within a week following the MARTA board’s Dec. 12 vote.

According to the DeKalb County Transit Master Plan, more than 500,000 daily commute trips were estimated in 2015 using MARTA services in DeKalb. Forty-three percent were DeKalb residents commuting elsewhere in the Atlanta region and 41 percent of passengers were commuting into DeKalb for jobs. Sixteen percent of passengers both live and work in DeKalb, according to county data.

318 total views, 12 views today