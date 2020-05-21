DeKalb communities honor graduating seniors

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) had to cancel its original end-of-the-year and graduation plans due to the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak. DCSD recently revised its plans, including a virtual graduation ceremony, but many cities and communities around DeKalb County have found their own ways of honoring the Class of 2020.

The city of Tucker used its social media resources to plan and host a virtual prom for its seniors. The prom included a concert with music from local “The Riot Band” and was aired on the city’s social media channels.

“We’re so sad for everything our graduates are missing out on this spring,” Tucker Communications Manager Sonja Szubski said before the prom. “We hope this virtual prom brings them just a little bit of joy during a difficult time.”

The Fontainebleau neighborhood of Dunwoody celebrated the Class of 2020 from Dunwoody High School with a car parade featuring graduating seniors.

Dunwoody High School’s mass communication class produced an end-of-the-year video for its school, with what they called a special tribute to the senior class at the end. Dunwoody High School also uploaded videos and pictures while announcing end-of-the-year awards on its Facebook page.

Druid Hills High School decorated the exterior of its school, played music and thanked its seniors with special messages while school officials passed out graduation material.

Southwest DeKalb High School uploaded a tribute to the class of 2020 on its YouTube account (SWD Panthers TV), which includes teachers and faculty giving advice, motivating messages, wishing their seniors good luck while saying goodbye.

Students and families meet at Stone Mountain High School to pick up graduation material before parading through the community as a salute to the graduating seniors. Photo provided by Stone Mountain High School.

Stone Mountain High School celebrated its class of 2020 with a neighborhood drive through on May 16, inviting community members to come to their windows and porches to salute the graduating seniors. Stone Mountain High School families decorated their cars at the high school before driving a predetermined route around the Stone Mountain community.

Cross Keys High School in Brookhaven had families pick up their graduation materials in decorated vehicles.

Decatur High School faculty wrote more than 800 letters that will mailed to its graduating seniors to recognize them.

“On April 24, math teacher Linda Spadaccini emailed [our staff] an idea to write two letters to each senior from the adults in the building who know and care about them. [May 15], she delivered [800] letters to DHS for mailing,” Decatur High School officials posted to Facebook.

On Facebook, DCSD celebrated the valedictorians from each county high school with a video. DCSD also hosted Senior Week activities May 10-16.

The activities—held at each DeKalb County high school, according to DCSD—included a “drive-thru” line for seniors to pick up their cap and gown, yearbooks, awards and other graduation material, which allowed schools to hold socially distanced celebrations.

All other school-sponsored senior activities were held virtually, and DCSD still plans to host virtual graduation ceremonies the week of June 15-20.

According to DCSD’s End-of-Year Guidance Document, the activities sponsored by DCSD to honor students in grades pre-K through 11 will be held in June.

DCSD officials stated schools and employees desiring to hold an event on school property in May, must submit a complete plan for that event and meet all requirements for social distancing, sanitizing of high touch areas, and must use PPE gear, supervision and facilitation to ensure public safety requirements.

78 total views, 78 views today