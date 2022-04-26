DeKalb County Board of Education members vote to immediately oust superintendent

The DeKalb County Board of Education voted to cut ties with Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris at an April 26 virtual meeting.

After the meeting, officials from DeKalb County School District stated that, “at the (April 26) virtual board called meeting, the DeKalb County Board of Education voted to approve a separation agreement with Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris, effective immediately.”

The sudden separation comes a day after Georgia State Superintendent Richard Woods wrote a letter to the DeKalb County Board of Education calling their response to a video made by Druid Hills High School students “unacceptable.” The video showed what Woods referred to as “egregious facility issues.”

“During a site visit conducted by the Georgia Department of Education’s facilities team at my request, our team was shown several examples of issues from the students’ video footage being addressed,” said Woods in the letter. “I question why these issues were only addressed after they were raised by students – rather than being identified and promptly addressed by the adults responsible for them. Of even greater concern, most of these fixes were solely cosmetic, and it was clear not only that significant issues with the facility remain, but that regular maintenance has been largely neglected. This is unacceptable.”

In a response sent to Woods before the April 26 virtual meeting held by the DeKalb County Board of Education, Chair Vickie Turner seemed to point to a fracture between the board and Watson-Harris as an ongoing problem.

“Since receiving the comprehensive master plan earlier this year, we have been working as a board to address the district’s facilities – although it is fair to acknowledge that communications between the board and the superintendent have broken down on this issue,” Turner stated, in part, in the letter.

Board members voted to name Dr. Vasanne Tinsley as interim superintendent after ousting Watson-Harris at the virtual meeting.

“(We) have full confidence in Dr. Tinsley’s ability to operate the day-to-day activities of the DeKalb County School District (DCSD),” stated officials. “Dr. Tinsley brings a wealth of experience to DCSD, formerly serving as the Deputy Superintendent of Student Support and Intervention in the district.”

“We appreciate Mrs. Cheryl Watson-Harris for her service to the DeKalb County School District and wish her the best in her future endeavors,” Board Chair Vickie B. Turner said. “The board has the utmost confidence in Dr. Tinsley serving as the interim superintendent. The immediate departure of Mrs. Watson-Harris will have no bearing on the search for the next superintendent. The board remains fully committed to an open and transparent process and supporting the students of DCSD.”

