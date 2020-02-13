DeKalb County gearing up for basketball playoffs

DeKalb County is well represented in this year’s Georgia High School Association’s state playoff bracket. Six DeKalb County teams—including public and private schools—won their regional tournaments, and 23 DeKalb County schools will be playing in state tournament games starting Feb. 14-15.

Regional tournament winners include Tucker’s boys’ basketball team in region 4-6A for the second consecutive year, St. Pius X Catholic’s girls’ team that played in their regional championship for the fourth straight year and won the Region 8-4A championship this year, St. Pius X Catholic’s boys’ team in Region 8-4A, Greenforest McCalep Christian Academy’s boys’ team won the private 5-A tournament, Southwest DeKalb’s girls’ team who won their fifth consecutive Region 5-5A tournament and Southwest DeKalb’s boys’ who won the Region 5-5A boys’ tournament.

Tucker was led to its regional championship by Jermontae Hill and Terrence Edwards Jr. Edwards scored 33 points to propel Tucker to a 60-52 win over Stephenson in the semi-finals. In the championship game against Lovejoy, three Tucker players scored in double figures. They were led by Hill’s 19 points, David Giddens’ 15 points and Edwards’ 12 points.

Tucker will host Effingham in round one of the state playoffs. Effingham is 17-9 on the season and coming off back-to-back losses in their regional tournament.

St. Pius’ boys’ team held N. Oconee to 13 first half points before coasting to a 60-41 final. Daniel Beverly led the way for St. Pius with 15 points and Brookes Kahlert added 11. St. Pius’ girls team took down Oconee County 38-22 to win their regional tournament. St. Pius’ matchups were unknown at press time.

Southwest DeKalb also swept its regional tournament with the girls’ team beating Arabia Mountain 53-44 and the boys’ team beating Columbia 49-37.

Eugene Brown III led the way for the boys’ team with 18 points against Columbia, while Kortney Forrest added 12 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Jayla Kimborough led the girls’ team and finished the game with 22 points.

Southwest DeKalb’s boys’ team will host Paulding in round one of the state tournament, while the girls’ team will host Rome.

Other boys’ teams from DeKalb County that will be in action for the state playoffs include Stephenson traveling to Glynn Academy, Lithonia traveling to Hiram, Decatur traveling to Bufford, Miller Grove traveling to Kell, Cass traveling to Columbia, Druid Hills traveling to Upson-Lee and Cedar Grove at Dawson County.

Other girls’ teams from DeKalb County that have advanced to the state tournament include Lakeside traveling to North Forsyth, Stephenson traveling to Brunswick, Lithonia traveling to Kell, Arabia Mountain hosting Villa Rica, Columbia traveling to Carrollton, Druid Hills traveling to Spalding, Cedar Grove hosting Dawson County and Stone Mountain traveling to Greater Atlanta Christian.

State tournament play begins on Feb. 14 for the girls’ teams and Feb. 15 for the boys’ teams.

