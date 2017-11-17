All 23 high schools in DeKalb County School District (DCSD) will have three hours each to conduct their 2017-2018 commencement ceremonies at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC), according to a recent release.

On Oct. 30, DCSD released its 2017-2018 commencement schedule, which will take place May 21 through May 26. Schools will have three-hour blocks at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.

On May 21, the order of schools will be Lithonia, Elizabeth Andrews, Dunwoody and Chamblee.

On May 22, the order will be Lakeside, Southwest DeKalb, Miller Grove and Druid Hills.

On May 23, Destiny Academy will go first, followed by Arabia Mountain, Stone Mountain and DeKalb Early College Academy.

On May 24, the order will be McNair, Columbia, Redan and Clarkston. Last year, Clarkston graduated on campus after inclement weather prevented the ceremony from taking place at Hallford Stadium.

On May 25, the order of schools will be Stephenson, Towers and Cross Keys. Last year, Cross Keys High School students graduated at Adams Stadium.

GWCC is located at 285 Andrew Young International Blvd., N.W., in Atlanta.

In October 2016, DCSD announced it would hold its commencement ceremonies at GWCC. Several students, parents and teachers voiced opposition to the decision because of GWCC’s distance from schools.

On Nov. 6, Southwest DeKalb teacher Daniel Sobczak spoke at DCSD’s board of education meeting, citing similar concerns.

“Monday, 10 a.m. Tuesday 10 a.m. Monday 1 p.m.—these all sound like good times for people to be getting out of work to attend a high school graduation,” Sobczak said ironically. “But that’s what we’re asking parents to do. During the school week, we’re asking parents and students to drop everything else they are doing to attend our high school graduations. I’m really wondering where this plan came from and why we are doing this during the school day. Why do this during work time, when parents could be earning a living or when brothers and sisters could still be getting their educational experience? I’m not sure it can be changed at this point, but definitely for 2018-2019, we need to make sure we are looking at the interests of all stakeholders when setting these [schedules].”

