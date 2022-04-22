DeKalb County has a milestone anniversary coming up

DeKalb County was founded in December of 1822 and made up of portions of Gwinnett, Henry, and Fayette counties. Prior to the turbulent years of the Civil War, Georgia’s capital city of Atlanta – previously known as Marthasville – was actually located within the boundaries of DeKalb County until 1853 when Fulton County was carved out of western DeKalb County. Our county will soon be 200 years old.

Two hundred years, by American history standards, is quite a long time. Those 200 years saw land that had previously been part of the Creek and Cherokee nations transition from Native American encampments to communities of log cabins occupied primarily by English, Scotch, and Irish settlers to an agriculture-based economy and ultimately to being one of the most culturally diverse counties in our nation.

As we celebrate our bicentennial, it is important that we recognize and honor all of those who occupied our lands previously and who collectively helped to shape our county into what we know today.

We look forward to an inclusive celebration of the people and events that have defined our county since its infancy and encourage our schools, libraries, and other institutions of learning to place emphasis on the diverse heritage that has and continues to define DeKalb County.

